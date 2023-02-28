Chillicothe Police Report For Monday

One-hundred-twenty-five calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Monday. Some of the calls included a deer in the road, parking complaints, and a report of a child left in a running vehicle.

1:04 p.m., A man came to the Chillicothe Police Department about a stolen trailer. Officers gathered information and the investigation continues.

03:42 p.m., theft was reported in the 1000 block of Graves St. Officers located the suspects who were determined to be juveniles. The stolen property was recovered and officers turned the matter over to the Juvenile Office.