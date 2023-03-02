Lady Hornets Advance To District Championship With 58-42 Win Over Maryville

The Chillicothe High School Girls Basketball team used a big second half to take down Maryville 58-42 on Thursday night in the District Semifinals. The win moves the Lady Hornets on to a District Final rematch with Benton on Saturday.

The Lady Spoofhounds led 15-12 after the first quarter, but Chillicothe responded with a 12-5 second quarter to take a 24-20 lead into the halftime break. The Lady Hornets used a 34-22 second half to solidify their spot in the District Final for the second straight season.

Jessica Reeter was spectacular for CHS, finishing with 21 points with three triples. Sophomore Liz Oliver was dominant inside all night long and notched a season-high 19 points.

Chillicothe advances to the District Final to face off with Benton at 6 pm on Saturday. The Lady Hornets will seek their first District Championship since the 2019-2020 season.