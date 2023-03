Two area residents were arrested by State Troopers Wednesday afternoon.

At about 2:55 pm, troopers arrested 23-year-old Kyler Hill of Cameron in Harrison County for alleged DWI. He was taken to the Harrison County Jail on a 12-hour hold.

At about 4:35 pm in Ray County, Troopers arrested 52-year-old Steven A Mitchell of Polo on a Kansas City warrant for alleged property damage. He was held at the Ray County Jail pending the posting of bond.