Chillicothe Police Report – High Speed Chase

One hundred calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Thursday. Those calls included traffic stops, business checks, paper service, and followed up on numerous investigations. Officers also responded to a dog at large and a report of careless driving of a modified lawnmower.

At about 9:35 pm, officers were notified of a high speed chase, westbound on US 36 out of Linn County. speeds were reported over 100 mph. Chillicothe officers successfully deployed spike sticks near US 65 and Livingston County Deputies used spike sticks near the Grand River bridge. The driver began losing speed, but continued into Utica. The driver left the vehicle and fled on foot, pursued by several officers including the Chillicothe K9, and the man was taken into custody. The report states he was found in possession of a controlled substance. He is held pending charges.