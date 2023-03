The Livingston County Route C bridge over Shoal Creek, which has been closed for nearly a year due to deterioration, will be replaced beginning Monday.

The contract was awarded to L.G. Barcus and Sons in December 2022. During construction, Route C will remain closed to all traffic at the bridge. Access to County Road 420 from Route C will be restricted at varying times throughout the project. All work is expected to be completed, and the roadway reopened by the end of July 2023.