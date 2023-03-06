Carrollton Teen Thrown From ATV Has Serious Injuries And Is Arrested

A single-vehicle ATV crash in Carroll County left the 18-year-old driver with serious injuries Saturday evening. State Troopers responded to the crash Saturday at about 6:30 pm. Eighteen-year-old Diego Thorne of Carrollton was flown to Research Hospital for treatment. The report states Thorne was southbound on County Road 221 and began to slide. Thorne was ejected from the vehicle. He was not using a safety device.

Officers arrested Thorne for alleged DWI, operating an ATV on the highway, no helmet, and failure to maintain the right half of the roadway. He was released for treatment.