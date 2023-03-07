Deadline to Register To Vote For April Election

The April 4th municipal election will include city, county, school district, and township issues and races. Those wishing to cast a ballot in the April 4th election need to be a registered voter by the end of the day on March 8th. Voter registration is available in Livingston County at the Clerk’s Office, through 4:30 this afternoon and through 5:00 pm on Wednesday the 8th.

To register, you will need to show the appropriate ID. If you have questions, call the Clerk’s office at 660-646-8000, ext 3