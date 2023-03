Chillicothe’s Board of Public Works will have a second budget review as part of their meeting Friday morning, the meeting will start at 7:00 am at the CMU office. Reports will be presented by the department heads and by the general manager.

The board will have a second review of the budget for the 2023/24 fiscal year.

The next meeting of the Board of Public Works will be March 23rd at Noon with the Chillicothe City Council and will include continued work on the budgets.