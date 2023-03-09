Chillicothe Police – Wednesday

Traffic stops, business checks, well-being checks and reports of harassment are part of the 107 calls for service for the Chillicothe Police Department on Wednesday. Other calls include:

10:02 a.m., an individual came to the Chillicothe Police Department to turn themselves in on a Sullivan County warrant. They were processed and released.

03:12 p.m., Officers responded to the 2800 block of Hornet Ln for a motor vehicle accident. No injuries were reported.

07:06 p.m., Officers responded to the 1300 block of Monroe St. on a theft report. The investigation continues

10:30 p.m., Officers arrested a 19-year-old man in the 100 block of Conn St. following a report of theft. He was processed and released.