The Trenton City Council will consider two ordinances as part of their agenda Monday. The council meets at 7:00 pm at City Hall.

The ordinances include: for a construction agreement to build a warehouse and for a conditional-use permit.

New business includes the mowing bids, the purchase of an oiler truck, and a policy on tampering with disconnected utilities. They will also consider a policy on payment shut-offs with water meters in basements