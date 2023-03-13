Hornets Wrestling Celebrates 2022-23 Season With Banquet

The Chillicothe High School Boys and Girls Wrestling teams officially concluded their seasons on Monday night with their team banquet dinner.

During the ceremony, Head Coach Chad Smith recognized each wrestler individually and ran through their accomplishments from the season. Some of the accomplishments included Brody Cairns setting the school record for the most team points in a season, Carter Shipers being the only wrestler on the team with over 100 takedowns, and Yoo Jung Lee becoming the first ever Lady Hornet wrestler to qualify for, and place in the State tournament.

Additionally, Senior Brock Miller was recognized for setting the school record for the most falls in a career. Miller was also the lone Hornet in the 150 win club this season.

The Hornets finished 5th in Districts sending 5 wrestlers to the state tournament: Carter Shipers, Bryce Dominique, Cayden Larson, Brody Cairns, and Brock Miller. The Hornets placed 20th at the State Tournament.

The Lady Hornets Wrestling team finished 15th in Districts and Yoo Jung Lee qualified for the State Tournament where she made it all the way to the Championship in the 120 division where she fell to Cassidy Benwell of North Point.