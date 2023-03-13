fbpx
US 36 Bridge Rehab East Of Mitchell Avenue

US 36, just east of Mitchell Avenue will be reduced to a single lane in each direction beginning Monday, March 20th.  The Missouri Department of Transportation contractor, Capital Paving & Construction, will begin the rehabilitation of the bridges over Blackwell Creek.

The contractor will place temporary barriers to close one lane in each direction, with a 10-foot width restriction.  This could cause delays for those traveling through the work zones.

The work is expected to be completed on or before June 30th.

