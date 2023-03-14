April Election – Chillicothe City Council – 1st Ward – Dowell Kincaid

Two seats on the Chillicothe City Council are part of the April 4th municipal election. Four candidates filed to fill those seats. In the 1st Ward, Dowell Kincaid faces Read Dupy. KCHI spoke with both candidates. Dowell Kincaid explains why he wants to serve on the council.
Kincaid talked about what he can bring to the council.
Kincaid cited his goals if elected to serve the first ward.
There are also two candidates for the 3rd Ward council seat. KCHI will have those interviews beginning Wednesday.