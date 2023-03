A Belton woman who plead guilty to attempted forgery in 2021 and was sentenced to five years of probation was booked into the Harrison County Jail Monday. Forty-two-year-old Shannon Leigh Buss appeared in Livingston County Court on March 9th on a probation violation hearing and admitted to the violation. Judge Ryan Horsman continued the probation and ordered Buss to serve five days of shock detention, which began Monday.

