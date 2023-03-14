Virginia A. Twesten, age 98, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023, at Morningside Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Virginia was born the daughter of Roy A. and Stella (Hundley) Beasley on November 1, 1924, in Union, Missouri. She was a graduate of Union High School. After graduation, she attended William Woods College. Virginia was united in marriage to Richard Twesten on April 15, 1944, in Union, Missouri. He preceded her in death on August 8, 2015.

Survivors include two sons, James R. Twesten and wife Deborah, of Linneus, Missouri, and Steven R. Twesten and wife Sally of Morgan Hill, California; five grandchildren, Kimberly Teigen of Sturgis, South Dakota, Stacy Twesten of Springfield, Missouri, Skylar Twesten of Morgan Hill, California, Tara Thomason of Columbia, Missouri, and Aaron Johnson of Laclede, Missouri; and five great grandchildren, Samantha Tiegen, Jessica Teigen, Gabe Johnson, Sela Johnson, and Tanner Thomason. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard Twesten; one sister, Liz Blumer; one brother, Richard Beasley; one brother-in-law, John Blumer; and one sister-in-law, Leona Beasley.

Private family graveside services will be held at Meadville Cemetery, Meadville, Missouri, on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children and/or Meadville Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Like this: Like Loading...