Jessica Reeter Signs LOI To Play Basketball At NCMC

Senior Lady Hornets point guard Jessica Reeter signed her letter of intent to play basketball at North Central Missouri College on Wednesday afternoon. Reeter has a ton of respect for NCMC Head Coach Jenni Croy and the way that she runs her program.

Reeter touched on how the day was an emotional one because she was turning the page after her illustrious Chillicothe career and described her relationship with Lady Hornets Head Coach Darren Smith.

The senior guard eclipsed 1,000 points for her career this past season while leading Chillicothe in scoring. She holds the school record for most three pointers made in a game (8) and is tied for the second most three pointers in a season at CHS (71). Reeter will move on to play up in Trenton as an NCMC Lady Pirate.