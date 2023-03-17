CHS Hornets Basketball Celebrates 2022-23 Season With Banquet

The Chillicothe High School Boys Basketball team officially wrapped up its season on Thursday night with their team banquet.

During the ceremony, head coach Tim Cool and assistant coaches Lee Rucker, Canaan Fairley, and Tim Cunningham detailed some memories from the year, recognized each player individually, and ran through their accomplishments and awards from the season.

The accomplishments started with some team culture awards. Winners included Griff Bonderer winning the Toughness, Everyday Energy, and Great Teammate awards, Jackson Trout winning the Most Improved award, and Cayden Potter winning the Top Defender award. Those awards were solely voted on by the CHS players.

Additionally, Coach Cool announced the Hornets that were named to the All-District and All-MEC teams. Griff Bonderer and James Mathew were both named to the All-District 1st Team. Bonderer was also named to the All-MEC 1st Team for the third straight year. Mathew was named Honorable Mention All-MEC after leading the conference in rebounds for the second straight year.

Senior Griff Bonderer received some additional praise for some of the CHS career records that he set throughout his past four years. The senior guard ends his career as the all-time leader in school history for three pointers made in a career (178). He also finishes 8th all-time in scoring at CHS with 1,235 career points. Bonderer also holds onto 1st, 2nd, and 5th on the list for most three pointers made in a season (60 – So., 59 – Sr., 51 – Jr.).

The Hornets finished the 2022-23 season with a 14-13 record and finished 4th in the MEC at 3-4.