Election – Livingston County Health Center – Four Board Candidates

The April 4th Municipal Election in Livingston County includes two seats on the Livingston County Health Center Board of Trustees. Health Center Director Sherry Weldon explains the responsibilities of the board.
Weldon says the Health Center contracts with the Missouri Department of Health and they are mandated to provide services that include immunizations, communicable disease surveillance and prevention, food sanitation inspection, and more. The board provides input on how the services are provided.
There are two seats available on the Health Center Board and four candidates filed. They include incumbents Alvina Benskin and Harry Lockridge and they are joined on the ballot by Sonja Daley and Clayton Vadnais.