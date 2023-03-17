Four Injured In Crash And One Arrested

A two-vehicle crash in Dekalb County, at about 11:55 pm Thursday, left four injured and one driver arrested. State Troopers report the crash happened on Highway 6 at Route J when 49-year-old John R Worland of Cameron was eastbound and crossed the centerline and struck a vehicle driven by 54-year-old Donna S Lattin of Maryville head-on. Both drivers had moderate injuries. Worland was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center. Lattin and her passengers were taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. The passengers were identified as Marie Miller – with moderate injuries and Rosa Miller – with minor injuries. They were all wearing safety belts.

Troopers also reported the arrest of Worland for alleged DWI – causing serious injuries, no insurance, and failing to drive on the right side of the road resulting in a crash. He was released for medical treatment.