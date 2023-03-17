March School Board Meeting Is Monday

The March meeting of the Chillicothe R-II School Board will be on Monday, March 20th. The schedule change is due to a conflict for the administration. The meeting will start at 6:00 pm at the district office and will include recognition of the board as part of School Board Recognition Month.

The Superintendent will provide an update on the construction for Chillicothe Elementary School. The board will consider a resolution and the lease-purchase agreement. This will help to cover funds from foundations until those are collected.

The board will consider a presentation of the Salary Schedule for the coming school year.

Information will be presented on student performance in the 2021/22 school year.

Bids will be presented for two school buses and mowing.

The superintendent will present updates on job descriptions.

He will also make recommendations for meetings in April.