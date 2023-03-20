Weekend Chillicothe Police Report

The weekend police report for the Chillicothe Police Department includes more than 225 calls for service. Some of the calls include:

Saturday:

10:47 p.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Park Ln. and Morningside Dr. During the stop Officers observed signs of impairment from the driver. The driver was later arrested for driving while intoxicated. She was cited and released.

Officers responded to business alarms, checked reports of domestic disturbances, conducted well-being checks, assisted the ambulance crews, responded to reports of stolen stray cats, and followed up on various calls and investigations.