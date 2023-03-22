Bobbi Rae Ruppel, age 68, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Bobbi was born the daughter of J.D. and Charlotte (Dominique) Jones on June 6, 1954, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She attended Southwest Livingston County school where she graduated in 1972. On July 26, 1975, she was united in marriage to Charles Joseph Ruppel at the First Baptist Church in Chillicothe, Missouri. They enjoyed 47 years of marriage.

Right out of high school Bobbi worked as a health care worker at Livingston Manor Care Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Bobbi spent most of her years as a homemaker. She enjoyed being a wife and mother, but she especially loved being grandma. Her grandchildren were the apples of her eye. She was involved with the Boy Scouts of America, Troop 121 and Pack 121 for 38 years. The Tribe of the Mic-O-Say gave her the Honorary Warrior name “Big Knowledge Seeker.” Bobbi was also an avid bowler. She bowled for many years competitively and competed at the Women’s National Bowling Championships in Reno, Nevada. She collected hummingbirds, dogs and salt and pepper shakers. Bobbi was also a huge fan of John Wayne.

Survivors include her husband, Charles, of the home; two sons, Joseph Ruppel of LaPlata, Missouri and Christopher Ruppel and Eden Rose of Chillicothe, Missouri; five grandchildren, Joseph Ruppel, Katylynn Ruppel, both of LaPlata, Missouri, Landon Ruppel and Lily Rose of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Hailee Peel and husband, Colton of Chillicothe, Missouri; one great grandson, Ryder Peel of Chillicothe, Missouri; and one brother, John “Denny” Jones and wife, Carol, of Boardman, Oregon; and several cousins, including, Jerry McIntyer of Clinton, Missouri, Memory Wilson of Bonham, Texas, Mark Noble of Grapevine, Texas, Mike Noble of Chula Vista, California; one nephew, Lance Jones of Hermiston, Oregon; and her dog, Ralphie. She was preceded in death by her parents and her infant daughter, Lisa Renee Ruppel, and her brother, Harold Hamilton.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 11:00 am. A private family burial will follow at Utica Cemetery, Utica, Missouri. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, Tuesday, March 28, 2023 from 12:00 noon until 8:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Boy Scout Troop 121 or Central Missouri Humane Society and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, PO Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.