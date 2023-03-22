School Board Meetings and Job Descriptions

Chillicothe School Board members set the dates of two meetings in April and updated job descriptions.

Updates to Job Descriptions in the Chillicothe R-II School District were approved by the School Board. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says the revisions bring the district into compliance.

The revisions were approved unanimously.

The Chillicothe R-II School Board will have two meetings in the month of April. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says this will allow them to handle some necessary business.

The April 11th meeting is at 7:30 AM. The April 18th meeting will be at the regular time, 6:00 pm.