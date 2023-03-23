Chillicothe Police Department Grants

Grants totaling more than $24,000 will help to equip Chillicothe Police to serve the community. Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples says two grants were received, the first is from the State of Missouri Local Law Enforcement Block Grant to equip a new police vehicle

That grant award was $9,961.00. He says we worked to implement a patrol vehicle rotation plan to assure we are providing the best vehicles available for officers to respond to calls to provide a good service to our citizens. This grant allows them to up fit the new vehicles.

The department also applied for and received funding through the State of Missouri American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds Peace Officer Grant. A total of $14,700 will be used for the purchase of (6) replacement patrol laptops. Maples says this equipment assists officers in staying out on patrol and being in the neighborhood to prevent criminal activity.