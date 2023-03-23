Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday

One hundred nine calls for service Wednesday for the Chillicothe Police Department included well being checks, animal complaints, parking complaints, and noise complaints.

11:20 a.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Cherry St. and Webster St. During the stop it was discovered that the driver had an expired license and was not valid to drive. Officers arrested the male driver. He was later cited and released with a court date.

07:32 p.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop near 3rd St. and Hill St. and arrested the driver for driving while suspended. When the Officer went to arrest the suspect, the driver began verbally resisting. He was taken into custody without further incident, cited, and released.

08:21 p.m., Officers observed a vehicle at a very high rate of speed near Bryan St. and McNally St. and attempted to stop the vehicle, which did not pull over. The vehicle came to a sudden stop near US 65 and Park Ln. They found the driver was a juvenile girl. She was taken to the Chillicothe Police Department where the parents and Juvenile Office were contacted. She was released to her parents.