Livingston County Sheriff’s Report For March

Numerous incidents and arrests are in the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department report.

Incident Reports:

March 12 LCSO and MSHP responded to an address on Highway H near Avalon on a report of domestic violence. The call resulted in the arrest of 50-year-old Javier Luis Espinoza for alleged Domestic Assault. Espinoza was transferred to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

March 12 Deputy Sheriff/School Resource Officer Mike Lewis filed a report with this office regarding an incident being investigated on alleged possession of vape pens and at least one THC vape cartridge. The incident is being handled by parent(s), school administration, and the juvenile office.

March 15th, a deputy was in the 500 block of Paul Street attempting to serve Cole County warrants on a woman. A man answered the door and lied to the deputy that he was the only adult, while another deputy could see a second adult moving around. Officers arrested the woman on the warrants. Information was also sent to the prosecuting attorney for consideration of hindering prosecution charge.

Arrests:

March 09 deputies arrested 28-year-old Joseph Wayne Webb of Carrollton, on Livingston County warrant for alleged Stealing-$750 or more. He was processed and released on bond.

March 14th, a deputy arrested 37-year-old Daniel Erik Kraft of Kirksville, for 97 in a 65 on U.S. 36. He was released on bond.

March 15th, deputies arrested 23-year-old Sara Jean Brown on 2 Cole County warrants for alleged failure to appear. Brown was taken to the Harrison County Jail pending extradition.

March 16th, on U.S. 36 at LIV 259 a vehicle stop resulted in the arrest of 30-year-old Megan Elizabeth Jackson of Liberty for alleged Driving While Suspended and on 2 Platte County warrants for alleged failure to appear. She posted bond and was released.

March 17th, deputies worked with the Daviess County Sheriff. Daviess County arrested 49-year-old Brock Alan Larkin of Jamesport on a warrant for alleged Violation of Protection Order. He was extradited to Livingston County, where he posted bond and was released.

March 20th, a speeding stop on US 65 near the Grand River led to the arrest of 29-year-old Esteban Acosta-Osping of Warrensburg for alleged Driving While Suspended-2nd offense and on a Boone County arrest warrant for alleged Failure to Appear in Court on Driving While Suspended. He posted bond and was released.

March 22nd, deputies arrested 49-year-old Brock Alan Larkin of Jamesport on a Livingston County warrant for alleged Violation of Protection. He posted bond and was released.