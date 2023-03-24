Trenton City Council To Consider Two Budgets

Two budget ordinances and an executive session are on the Trenton City Council agenda for Monday. The meeting begins at 7:00 pm at Trenton City Hall.

The council will consider an ordinance to adopt the Trenton City Budget for the fiscal year that begins May 1st.

The council will also consider an ordinance to adopt the Trenton Municipal Utilities Budget for the fiscal year that begins May 1st.

There are no items of old or new business.

An executive session is planned to consider a real estate matter.