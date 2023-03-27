April 4th Election – Chillicothe School Board –Cindy Munday

The Chillicothe R-II School Board has three seats on the ballot for the April 4th Municipal Election. Six candidates filed to fill the seats and the three candidates with the greatest number of votes will be elected to serve on the board. KCHI spoke with each of the school board candidates and brings you their responses to the questions. Today’s candidate is Cindy Munday. Munday spoke on why she wants to serve on the School Board.
Munday talked about her goals for the district if elected.
She explained what she will bring to the board.
The election is Tuesday, April 4th, Absentee voting will continue through April 3rd, including special hours on Saturday.