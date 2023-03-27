Lady Hornets Soccer Kicks Off Season At Chris Hotop Classic Going 1-1

The Chillicothe High School Girls Soccer team traveled to Mexico High School for the Chris Hotop Classic over the weekend where they went 1-1. The Lady Hornets took down Mexico 2-1 in round one and fell 5-1 to Battle in the Championship game.

In round one, Chillicothe fell behind Mexico 1-0 21 minutes into the first half and they had to face adversity early on in game one of the season. The Lady Hornets went into the halftime break down 1-0, but sophomore Bianca Clark got CHS on the board in the 58th minute to knot things up at one. Junior Alice Hurtgen scored ten minutes later to give Chillicothe the 2-1 lead, and the Lady Hornets were able to hold off Mexico the rest of the way for the victory.

Battle got out to a 3-0 lead over Chilli at halftime of the Championship game. Alice Hurtgen scored her second goal of the weekend for the Lady Hornets five minutes into the second half to make it 3-1 and give her squad some life early in the second stanza. But Battle was able to tack on two more goals in the 57th and 58th minutes to solidify the 5-1 win.

Chillicothe holds a 1-1 record on the season after the weekend. The Lady Hornets are back in action on Tuesday at 5 pm at St. Pius X and Wednesday at 5 pm at home against Lafayette. We will have the game against Lafayette broadcasted live on KCHI with pregame coverage beginning at 4:50 pm.