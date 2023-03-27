fbpx
Milan Man Had Serious Injuries In Adair County Crash

A Three vehicle crash Saturday in Adair County left one driver with serious injuries.  Fifty-four-year-old Timothy S Harrelson of Milan was taken to Northeast Regional Medical Center for treatment following the crash at about 12:35 pm near Green Castle.  According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, a vehicle driven by 38-year-old Janvier Peterson was eastbound and attempted to pass several vehicles.  He struck Harrelson’s vehicle head-on and caused another vehicle to run off the road.  The other drivers were not injured.

Peterson was arrested for alleged DWI.  He was processed and released.

