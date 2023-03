A Princeton man had moderate injuries in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Grundy County. At about 4:55 am, 19-year-old Colby J Nelson of Princeton was westbound on 40th Street near Galt and ran off the road. His car struck the ditch and overturned, coming to rest on its top. He was not wearing a safety belt and was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton for treatment.

