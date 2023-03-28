Lady Hornets Basketball Celebrates 2022-23 Season With Banquet

The Chillicothe High School Girls Basketball team officially closed its season on Monday night with their team banquet.

During the ceremony, head coach Darren Smith and assistant coaches Terry McKiddy and Korby Ford detailed some memories from the year, recognized each player individually, and ran through their accomplishments and awards from the season.

Coach Smith talked at length about the three Lady Hornets Seniors (Jessica Reeter, Bre Pithan, and Izzie Montgomery) and how much they have meant to the program throughout their four years.

Jessica Reeter was honored for her selection to the MBCA All-State team. She also finishes her career with the most three pointers in a career (243), the most three pointers in a game (8), the second most three pointers in a season (71), the second best season free throw percentage (82.6%), and she finishes 5th all-time in scoring at Chillicothe High School (1,190).

MBCA All-District Honorees:

Jessica Reeter – District Player of the Year

Jolie Bonderer – All-District

Kayanna Cranmer – All-District

All-MEC Honorees:

Jessica Reeter – 1st Team All-MEC

Jolie Bonderer – 1st Team All-MEC

Kayanna Cranmer – Honorable Mention All-MEC

The Lady Hornets finished the 2022-23 season with a 23-5 record and finished 3rd in the MEC at 5-2.