Lady Hornets Soccer Dominates Lafayette 4-0 Behind Reeter Hat Trick

The Chillicothe High School Girls Soccer team took down Lafayette 4-0 on Wednesday night thanks to, in large part, a hat trick from Jessica Reeter.

Senior forward Jessica Reeter got the scoring started in the 18th minute with her first goal of the season off an assist from senior Skyler Powers. Reeter tacked on another shortly thereafter in the 25th minute to give the Lady Hornets a 2-0 lead late in the first half. That one came from an assist from senior Juliann Gabrielson.

Chillicothe led 2-0 for over 40 minutes of game time spanning from the first half to the second until Jessica Reeter notched her third goal of the night in the 66th minute thanks to another assist from Gabrielson. Freshman Hayden Hanson got her first goal of her Chillicothe career with just over four minutes remaining off of a deflection to cap off the 4-0 victory for the Lady Hornets.

Chillicothe improves to 2-2 on the season and the Lady Hornets hit the pitch once again on Saturday when they host Blair Oaks at 1 pm.