Toddler Tuesdays will be held for six weeks at Crowder State Park in Trenton. Programs will be held in the park’s enclosed shelter starting at 9:00 am on April 4th. Each week, the toddlers will hear a nature story, make a nature craft and participate in an activity, such as a nature walk. Toddler Tuesday schedule: includes April 4, 11, 18, 26, May 2, and 9.

Crowder State Park is located at 76 NW Highway 128, west of Trenton. For more information, call 660-359-6473.