Bookings For Livingston County

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports three recent bookings at the Caldwell County Detention Center.

21-year-old Austin Patrick Brown booked to serve 10 days following a guilty plea for DWI

27-year-old Chad Alexander Holmes was arrested by Carroll County for alleged failure to appear on three counts of alleged endangering the welfare of a child.

46-year-old Scott Edward Peterie of Trenton was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department for alleged harassment and assault. He is held without bond.