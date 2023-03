The Chillicothe Police Department report for Wednesday includes business checks, handled courtroom duties, and court-ordered fingerprinting

At 8:31 am, a parent reported a runaway child. the child’s location was determined and the child was returned to the custodial parent.

At 8:43 am, officers took a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1900 block of N. Washington Street.

At 12:03 pm, Officers in the 1100 block of South Street for a Child Abuse report. Investigation continuing.