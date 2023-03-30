Hornets Golf Places 1st At Savannah Quad

The Chillicothe High School Boys Golf team won the Savannah Quad event on Wednesday evening at the Duncan Hills Golf Course. Senior Griff Bonderer, in his first year on the squad, paced the Hornets with a team-leading 39. Chillicothe was without two varsity players due to an FFA contest: Jackson Trout and Carson Samm.

Chillicothe Team Score: 175

Griff Bonderer – 39

James Mathew – 40

Tyler Stephens – 48

Andrew Hecker – 48

Wyatt Brandsgaard – 56

Savannah Team Score: 184

Zach Meerritt – 41

Lucas Schussler – 43

Alex Wagers – 49

Peyton Larison – 51

Will Greene – 61

King City Team Score: 202

Samuel Derks – 46

Nick Simerly – 49

Brady Armfield – 50

Kole Wells – 57

Noah Johnson – NA

Hamilton:Penney Team Score: 257

Austin Snow – 55

Caleb Schweder – 67

Steven Clevenger – 67

Jason Galbraith – 68

Riley Henderson – 70

The Hornets are back in action on Thursday evening at 4 pm against Brookfield at the Green Hills Golf Course.