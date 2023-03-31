Burn Ban / Burn Advisory Issued

A Burn Ban is issued for Chillicothe, in effect now until 6:00 am Saturday. Due to the predicted high winds and low humidity forecast for today, a Burn Ban was issued by Chillicothe Fire Chief Eric Reeter. Under the Ban, all outside burning except for BBQ grills used for cooking will not be allowed during the hours the burn ban is in effect.

Reeter also announced a Burn Advisory has been issued for residents of Livingston County residing outside the City limits of Chillicothe. Outside burning of any kind except for BBQ grills used for cooking is highly discouraged effective now until 6:00 a.m. Saturday April 1st.