CHS Baseball Secures First Win Of Season Over Bishop LeBlond 8-0

The Chillicothe High School Baseball team took down Bishop LeBlond 8-0 on Wednesday night for its first win of the season. The Hornets scored two runs in each of the first three innings, added on one in the fourth, and another in the sixth. CHS outhit LeBlond 9-4 on the night.

Chillicothe used a committee on the mound, pitching Gabe Hansen, Justin Pyle, and Trent Keith. The trio combined for only four hits given up while striking out 12 and walking three.

Hagan Atchison and Dane Ireland each tallied two RBIs at the plate on the evening and Grant Leamer, Justin Pyle, and Noah Rinehart each batted in a run as well.

The Hornets stole 10 bases throughout the ballgame. Rinehart stole three, Atchison, Keith, and Max Wagers stole two, and Hubby Ralls stole one.

Chillicothe improves to 1-2 on the season and is back in action on Friday at 4:30 pm at Savannah.