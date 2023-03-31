Larry J. Rutter, age 91, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Morningside Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Larry was born the son of Glenn and Eula (Snodgrass) Rutter on January 26, 1932, in Kansas City, Missouri. Larry proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict in the United States Air Force. He was stationed in Germany amd France during his tenure in the military. After he returned from overseas he attended Kansas University in Lawrence, Kansas where he graduated with his Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering.

On March 5, 1975, he was united in marriage to Nancy Tolen in Blue Springs, Missouri. They had celebrated 44 years of marriage before she preceded him in death in 2019.

Larry had worked as an electrical engineer for Armco Steel , Kansas City, Missouri, for over 30 years before his retirement. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Chillicothe, Missouri. Larry had a very strong faith as he served his Lord and Savior his whole life.

His hobbies included boating, skiing, all things travel, Disney, camping, meeting and making new friends and reading his Bible. He was proud of having visited all 50 states. Larry even sailed a boat all the way to the island of Tonga.

Survivors include 3 daughters, Monica Kroupa and husband, Joe, of Fontana, Wisconsin, Julie Atkins and husband, David, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri and Jackie Denton and husband, Dennis, of Chillicothe, Missouri; one son, William Grove and wife, Jane, of Wildwood, Florida; one daughter-in-law, Kim Rutter; one sister, Glenda Gill and husband, Dan, of Texaas; one sister-in-law, Joan Rutter; 14 grandchildren, Leryn Williams and husband, Jeremy of Independence, Missouri, Ely Swanson and wife, Megan, of Kansas City, Missouri, Koree Morgan and husband , Jesse, of Blue Springs, Missouri, Chad Rutter and wife, Brooke, of Oak Grove, Missouri, Jason Atkins and wife, Tara, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri Joshua Atkins and Rachelle Schneider of Independence, Missouri, Thomas Yount and wife, Beth, of Independence, Missouri, Tiffany Winfrey and husband, Preston, of Chillicothe, Missouri, Audrey Beckerdite, and husband, Robert, of Fairfield, California, and Serenity Lambert of Independence, Missouri, Jefferson Grove, Staci Grove, Alex Grove and Kyle Grove, all of Florida; thirteen great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews including Jan DeVilbiss and Jennifer Martin and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, two sons, Gary Rutter and Craig Rutter, one daughter, Cheryl Rutter, one brother, Jerry Rutter and a granddaughter, Alina Grove.

Graveside services will be held at Edgewood Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Veteran’s Association and / or the First Baptist Church and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home , PO Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.

