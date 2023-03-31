Unemployment numbers for February are mixed in comparison with January. The Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development released the most recent unemployment figures that include…

Looking at the area counties, from lowest to highest…

Livingston………. 1.8% down from 2.0%

Chariton…………. 2.1% steady from January

Daviess…………. 2.4% down from 2.7%

Caldwell…………. 2.7% down from 2.8%

Carroll…………… 2.7% down from 2.8%

Grundy………….. 2.9% steady from January

Sullivan………….. 3.1% up from 3.0%

Linn………………. 3.5% steady from January

The State of Missouri is at 2.7% – down from 2.8%. The US unemployment figure is 3.9% – steady from January.