Unemployment numbers for February are mixed in comparison with January. The Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development released the most recent unemployment figures that include…
Looking at the area counties, from lowest to highest…
Livingston………. 1.8% down from 2.0%
Chariton…………. 2.1% steady from January
Daviess…………. 2.4% down from 2.7%
Caldwell…………. 2.7% down from 2.8%
Carroll…………… 2.7% down from 2.8%
Grundy………….. 2.9% steady from January
Sullivan………….. 3.1% up from 3.0%
Linn………………. 3.5% steady from January
The State of Missouri is at 2.7% – down from 2.8%. The US unemployment figure is 3.9% – steady from January.