The Chillicothe Police Department Report for the weekend includes noise problems at Danner Park, custody issues, follow-up on alarms, and juvenile issues.

Sunday

10:09 p.m., Officers responded to the 1500 block of Bryan St. for an active physical assault in progress. Officers arrived to find the boy was assaulting his father. Officers detained the juvenile and transported him to the Chillicothe Police Department. The Livingston County Juvenile Office took custody of the juvenile.