Polls open Tuesday morning for Missouri’s April 4th Municipal Election. Registered voters can cast a ballot from 6:00 am to 7:00 pm. The Livingston County polling places are:
PRECINCT POLLING PLACE
1ST Ward, Chillicothe City United Methodist Church
2ND Ward, Chillicothe City Turning Point Church
2ND Ward, Rich Hill City Turning Point Church
3RD Ward, Chillicothe City Calvary Baptist Church Family Life Center
3RD Ward, Rich Hill City Calvary Baptist Church Family Life Center
4TH Ward, Chillicothe City Calvary Baptist Church Family Life Center
Blue Mound & Monroe Townships Jenkins Community Center
Chillicothe & Rich Hill Townships United Methodist Church
Cream Ridge & Medicine Townships Chula Community Center
Fairview & Grand River Townships Avalon Community Center
Green & Mooresville Townships Mooresville Community Center
Jackson & Sampsel Townships Mildred Litton 4-H/FFA Community Center
Wheeling Township Wheeling Community Center
If you have questions on where you need to go to cast your ballot, call the Clerk’s office at 660-646-8000, ext 3.