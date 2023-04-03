Turning Bottle Caps Into Benches For The Community

A program to turn prescription caps into a park bench or picnic table through recycling involves the scouting groups in the community. Scott Cady, a local pharmacist, says the project began about three years ago when an employee saw how a child collected caps for a “Buddy Bench” at his school.

This has become a service project for the scout groups in Chillicothe who formed a group called Scouts of Chillicothe. This includes the Scouts of BSA, Girl Scouts, Cub Packs, and adult Scouters.

Cady says the group will be gathering on Earth Day, April 22nd to do their final sorting in the parking lot at United Methodist Church.

The donations over the past three years are nearly 2,500 pounds, and this should allow them to select multiple items to bring back to Chillicothe.

They are still accepting donations. For more information, call Scott Cady at 660-240-0828.