Chariton County Election Results

The Chariton County winners in the contested races for Tuesday’s election include:

Chariton County Health Center Board winners: Vicki Lou Mohs and Lydia Gladbach

Northwestern School Board winners: Heath Harms, Debra Barnett, and Meghan Linscott

Brunswick School Board winners: Tammy McIntire, Tyler Barnett, and Shawn Meyer

Brunswick School District Proposition STRONG approved 262 yes to 40 no

Keytesville School Board winners: Scottie McKenzie, Angie Neidholdt, and Travis McNeall

The Keytesville School District Proposition 2 FAILED: 116 NO to 94 yes

Chariton County Public Water Supply District 2 – Proposition 1 approved 144 yes to 77 no

Salisbury 1st Ward winner: Ronnie Stowers

Salisbury 2nd Ward winner: Melanie Latamondeer

Salisbury Sales Tax Increase was defeated with a vote of 50 no and 47 yes

Sumner Alderman race winners: William Allen Hayes and Steve Winkey

Keytesville Township Board member winners: Troy Sellmeyer and David Drew

Glasgow Proposition A approved on a vote of 5/0

Bowling Green Township Question approved 20/4

Bee Branch Township Question approved 31/6

Cockrell Township Question approved 6/1

Yellow Creek Township Question approved 44/6

Salisbury Township Question approved 100/20