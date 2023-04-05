Chariton County Election Results

The Chariton County winners in the contested races for Tuesday’s election include:
Chariton County Health Center Board winners: Vicki Lou Mohs and Lydia Gladbach
Northwestern School Board winners: Heath Harms, Debra Barnett, and Meghan Linscott
Brunswick School Board winners: Tammy McIntire, Tyler Barnett, and Shawn Meyer
Brunswick School District Proposition STRONG approved 262 yes to 40 no
Keytesville School Board winners: Scottie McKenzie, Angie Neidholdt, and Travis McNeall
The Keytesville School District Proposition 2 FAILED: 116 NO to 94 yes
Chariton County Public Water Supply District 2 – Proposition 1 approved 144 yes to 77 no
Salisbury 1st Ward winner: Ronnie Stowers
Salisbury 2nd Ward winner: Melanie Latamondeer
Salisbury Sales Tax Increase was defeated with a vote of 50 no and 47 yes
Sumner Alderman race winners: William Allen Hayes and Steve Winkey
Keytesville Township Board member winners: Troy Sellmeyer and David Drew
Glasgow Proposition A approved on a vote of 5/0
Bowling Green Township Question approved 20/4
Bee Branch Township Question approved 31/6
Cockrell Township Question approved 6/1
Yellow Creek Township Question approved 44/6
Salisbury Township Question approved 100/20