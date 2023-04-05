The Grundy County Election results for the contested races include:

The Grundy County Sales Tax was approved 996 yes to 366 no

Trenton R-9 School Board winners: Brandon Gibler, Andy Burress, and Ronda Licktieg

Pleasant View School Board winners: Damien Little, Benjamin Thomas III, and Timothy Miller

The City of Galt ballot question was approved 12/5

City of Trenton Mayor winner is Jackie Soptic

Trenton 3rd Ward Council Seat: Timothy Meinecke wins with 69, Robert Romesburg was second with 68

City of Trenton Ballot Question approved 658/177

Village of Brimson Ballot Question approved 10/4

All of the township questions on the ballot were approved by the voters.