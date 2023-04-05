Linn County Election Results

The results of the Linn County election for the contested races include:

The Linn County Question approved 745/257

Linn County R-I School Board winners: Racheal Foster-Neal, Bryon Rojas, and Chad Gooch

Meadville School Board winners: Cody Smith, Mason Kiehl, and Teresa Friesner

Marceline School Board winners: Joshua Moore, Toni Sportsman, and Walter Heller

Marceline School District Proposition C.A.R.E. approved 259/50

Purdin Special Road District question approved 9/3

Brookfield City Council Members: Paul W Frey and Sarah B Wessing

City of Bucklin Question approved 46/7

City of Marceline Transportation Sales Tax approved 162/70

Meadville Alderman winners: Darrell Clark and Terry Cowan

The Township Questions on the Linn County ballot were all approved.