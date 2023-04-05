fbpx
Facebook Twitter

Stream KCHI Live 24/7!

Play Now

Livingston County Jail Bookings

Two recent bookings at area jails are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

39-year-old Maggie Sue Schmidt of Chillicothe was tried by the court and found guilty of violation of education requirements for a child.  She was sentenced to a total of 15 days in jail and assessed costs of $117.50.  She is held at the Harrison County Jail.

35-year-old Brandon Scott Simpson of Chillicothe was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department for alleged possession of a controlled substance.  He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $5,000 cash only.

%d bloggers like this:
%d bloggers like this: