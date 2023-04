The Sullivan County election results for Tuesday’s election in the contested races include:

Green City School Board winners: Jason Salas, Brody Fude, and Thomas Christen

Sullivan County Marijuana Sales Tax approved 513/119

Green City School District Special Bond approved 162/109

Sullivan County Memorial Hospital Sales Tax approved 564/76

Humphreys Annual Municipal Election defeated 2/1

Green City Annual Municipal Election narrowly approved 58/57