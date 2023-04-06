Barbara Ann Ockenfels, age 88, a resident of St. Joseph, Missouri, a former resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Living Community in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Barbara was born the daughter of Nathanial H. and Nola Lee (Brown) Dowell on December 31, 1934, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was a 1952 graduate of Chillicothe High School, Chillicothe, Missouri. Barbara was united in marriage to Frank Joseph Ockenfels on April 23, 1962, at the St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. He preceded her in death on October 6, 2020. Barbara lived nearly all her life in Chillicothe. She worked as an operator at Southwestern Bell Telephone Company, where she met lifelong friends Selma and Grace Kohlman. She was a member of the St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Barbara and Frank enjoyed keeping a beautiful yard (some might say the best looking in town) and gorgeous flower beds and bushes. They loved to travel to see their brothers and sisters all over the country. No matter where they went, they always came back through Frank’s hometown of Fort Smith, Arkansas. They also enjoyed many hours playing cards with friends. In their later years, Barb and Frank enjoyed adventures with Junior and Winona Gardner at a casino playing penny slots, and spent many hours with coffee buddies at either McDonald’s or Burger King. Barbara was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was an avid Chillicothe Hornets, Royals, and Chiefs fan, and loved to talk sports with her sons and grandsons. She loved attending her sons and grandsons sporting events. She will be missed, but we know that she is happy to be reunited with the love of her life.

Survivors include two sons, Michael Ockenfels and wife Tracy of Kirksville, Missouri, and David Ockenfels and fiancé Angie Grimm of St. Joseph, Missouri; four grandchildren, Tanner Ockenfels and wife Shelby of St. Joseph, Missouri, Aaron Ockenfels and wife Kelsey of Kirksville, Missouri, Alexander Ockenfels of Kirksville, Missouri, and Allie Grimm of St. Joseph, Missouri; and two brothers James Dowell and wife Lora of Chillicothe, and Bruce Dowell and wife Betty of Kansas City, Missouri, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frank; three brothers, Donald L. Dowell, Richard L. Dowell, and Nathanial “Junior” Dowell; and two sisters, Pauline (Dowell) Marchbanks, and Bessie (Dowell) Pitts.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. A Parish Rosary will be held at the St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, April 10, 2023, from 12 noon until 6:00 p.m. Burial will be held at the St. Columban Catholic Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Columban Catholic Church and/or Shriners Children’s Hospital and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.

